Child Care Partners to host first Christmas drive-thru

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Child Care Partners has found a new way to be creative during the pandemic while still spreading holiday joy with their first-ever Christmas drive-thru.

The event is set for Saturday, December 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 119 East Wichita Street.

Frank & Joe’s will provide apple cider to children in cars as they pass, Jacksboro National Bank will provide cookies and fossil development, the Grinch will hand out candy canes, and of course Santa Clause will be there!

Child Care Partners is still looking for people to sponsor a magical Christmas for children.

For more information please contact CCP for a child’s Christmas wish list!

CCP: (940)766-4332 or 940-886-8921