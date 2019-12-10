Child Care Partners working to spread Christmas cheer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child Care Partners in Wichita Falls is partnering with several companies in hopes of bringing some Christmas cheer to kids who would otherwise be without.

Christmas time is just about here but for some, this isn’t the most wonderful time of the year. That is why Cheryl Mar-Shall a level 2 NDI inspector at Arconic in Wichita Falls, and other employees are helping Child Care Partners to make sure every kid has a gift under their tree.

“I love to make kids happy, gift-giving, and the employees out there, they never tell me no,” Mar-Shall said. “I’m just that type of person. ‘Okay you guys, you know we’ve got to pull together and make this happen.’ They say ‘okay, Cheryl, we got you’ and I love that.”

About five other companies are also helping with this cause.

“The companies go out and pretty much pick out what they want to buy off of the list,” Child Care Partners Fund Development Anndrea Harris said. “A lot of people get really creative and sometimes they add different things which is awesome. We had like six companies to really take the bulk of the names this year.”

Child Care Partners has been doing this for a little more than 10 years and has helped many children along the way.

“Right now we service 180 kids so that over 12 years, thousands,” Harris said. “The good thing about it is if it’s not something that is too worn down or too torn up a lot of families have brought things back.”

In the end, when the gifts are handed out to the kids come Dec. 14, 2019, there’s one thing that makes it all worth it.

“Seeing all of the employees come together as a company and seeing all of the toys that they bought for the kids that really need them,” Mar-Shall said. “Because, you know, every kid deserves to have a good Christmas.”

If you would also like to help with this cause, Harris said they are in need of more pajamas. Call (940) 766-4332 to donate.