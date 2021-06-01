Child Care Partners opens doors to new nursery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child Care Partners has officially opened its doors to a new nursery.

The nursery is inside the new Family Service Center located on East Wichita.

The program is an extention of the partnership between Child Care Partners and the Wichita Falls Housing Authority. The nursery will serve an additional 12 infants ages four weeks to 17 months.

Director Kerri Goins says having more room and a safe place for the infants will help the community.

“We sometimes don’t think about the fact that sometimes moving from caregiver to caregiver to caregiver can be really hard on infants. So this allows working parents to be able to afford childcare and to be able to go to work and take care of their families,” Goins said.

There are only five spots left. For more information, visit the Child Care Partners’ website.