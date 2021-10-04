Child custody dispute leads to woman being run over

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a child custody dispute lead to a woman being run over as she gets out of her car.

Oscar Tinoco, 36, was arrested Saturday, October 2, for aggravated assault for the alleged incident on September 24 on Wrangler Drive.

Oscar Tinoco Wichita County Jail booking photo

Police interviewed the victim at the hospital following her injuries.

The 29-year-old woman said she was on the way home and passed Tinoco’s car going in the opposite direction.

She said he saw her and made an obscene gesture, then made a U-turn and began following her.

The victim said when she got to her home she parked in front and was getting out when Tinoco approached, then swerved his Chevrolet Impala and struck her, running over her legs with his right front tire.

A witness who called 911 told police he saw the Impala strike the woman, then leave the scene.

The victim told officers the assault stemmed from a child custody argument. She said her boyfriend is the father of Tinoco’s step-daughter and they had been having disputes over her custody.