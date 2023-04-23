WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – An alleged accidental shooting on Saturday in Wichita Falls has claimed the life of a 6-year-old child.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Featherston at 7:27 p.m. on April 22, 2023, to investigate a possible shooting.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper when officers arrived they found a 6-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The boy was then taken to United Regional where he was pronounced dead.

After detectives from the Wichita Falls Police Department arrived and took over the investigation, they said it appeared the child’s father was taking apart the gun for cleaning when the child was shot. Several people from the residence were interviewed according to Eipper.

This shooting is still under investigation. Texoma’s Homepage will update the story as we learn more information.