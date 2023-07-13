ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A child has died in Archer City following a roll-over crash.

According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, a child, whose age was not released, died in a single-vehicle roll-over crash.

The wreck happened around 9:49 p.m. on July 9, 2023, at S. Rose and East South Street.

The number of occupants, make and model of the vehicle, and name of the victim have not been released at the time of publication.

