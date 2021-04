WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A two-year-old child suffered a head injury after being bit by a dog.

Wichita Falls Police responded to the 800 block of Linda Lane around 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police said the two-year-old suffered a head injury and was transported to Cooks Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth for surgery.

The injury is not life-threatening according to police.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.