IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after nearly drowning at a public pool in Iowa Park over the weekend.

Jason Griffin, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Iowa Park, said the incident happened at around 4:09 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2022, at the Iowa Park Pool and Spray Park.

Griffin said according to the accident report, a juvenile had entered the pool and was underwater.

Witnesses on the scene said a young 4-year-old boy ran into the pool fully clothed shortly after arriving with his family and while his parents were unpacking.

According to a witnesses account, a group of teenagers found the child unresponsive and checked for a pulse, then pulled the child out of the water.

Witnesses said the child appeared blue in the face and was not responding.

Griffin said according to the accident report, lifeguards began performing CPR on the child and were able to resuscitate him, then turned him on his side, at which time he began coughing up water.

According to Griffin, units with the Iowa Park Fire Department, the Iowa Park Police Department, and paramedics responded to the scene and the child was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

“When he was transported, his vitals were good,” Griffin said. “I was told by the staff that he was breathing and he was responsive.”

The child’s current status is unknown, though witnesses close to the situation have reported he is in stable condition.

Griffin praised the response of the lifeguards at the pool, crediting them with doing what they were trained to do and taking the necessary action to keep this incident from ending tragically.

“Their training kicked in and they were able to save the life of this juvenile,” Griffin said. “They were there, they did their job, and I’m very proud of them.”

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 76 children drowned in 2021, and already in 2022 there have been 17 drowning deaths reported in children.

Summer in Texoma means triple-digit temperatures can be expected more often than not, and as more people head to waterparks and public pools to beat the heat, incidents like this serve as a sobering reminder of the dangers associated with pools.

“Swimming pools this time of year, they get busy,” Griffin said. “Even with the best supervision, sometimes accidents happen.”

Swimming lessons are available at the Wichita Falls YMCA for all ages, from infants to grade-school aged kids. You can register online for swim lessons at the Wichita Falls YMCA.