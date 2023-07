WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle Thursday evening.

It happened in the 2600 block of Pennsylvania, at around 6:15, possibly involved a pickup. When our reporter arrived on scene, the child was inside the home with paramedics. The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Tonight, crime scene detectives were on scene. No word on the condition of the child. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.