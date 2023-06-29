CONTENT WARNING: This story contains allegations of sex crimes committed against children that may be disturbing to some readers, including graphic accounts of individual incidents taken from statements made by the alleged victims, who were children at the time of the assaults. Due to the nature of the allegations, reader discretion is advised.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with multiple child sex crimes that began more than 30 years ago and span over more than a decade after three siblings came forward with outcries of sexual assault from their childhood.

Joel Eduardo Broyles, 62, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, June 29, 2023, on four charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the affidavits, the alleged incidents occurred between 1993 and 2006, when each of the three victims was younger than 10 years old.

The original outcry was made to the Wichita Falls police department in May 2023 by the oldest half-sibling, now in her late 30s. She said Broyles sexually assaulted her, and that her younger half-siblings were also victims.

Police said the oldest half-sister advised police that while Broyles was in custody at the Wichita County Jail for an unrelated offense in March 2023, there was a phone call between herself and Broyles where he admitted to the assaults.

Authorities said they learned a total of 134 phone calls were made by Broyles while he was behind bars. During the phone call mentioned by the oldest victim, which lasted for 7 minutes and 23 seconds, police said they listened to a conversation between the oldest victim and Broyles.

According to the affidavit, police said they heard the victim tell Broyles that he put her in this position and that her life is not what she expected it to be. They said Broyles responded by stating that he understood, then tells the victim that she is right, he is wrong, and he is sorry.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police set up an interview with the alleged victims on June 6, 2023, at the McKinney Police Department, located in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Authorities said the interview took place here due to its proximity to the oldest half-sister’s residence.

The affidavit said the oldest half-sister was joined at the interview by her two younger half-siblings, a 25-year-old female victim and a 24-year-old male victim. All three alleged victims made disclosures to authorities that Broyles had sexually assaulted them.

In the affidavits, each victim described in graphic detail multiple incidents in which Broyles had sexually assaulted them. The victims also described incidents where Broyles had made the victims, who were younger than 10 at the time, perform sex acts on each other.

One of the victims told police of an incident that occurred at a residence on Avenue L in Wichita Falls when he was 3 years old in which one of his siblings was made to have sexual contact with him. He said after the assault, Broyles turned on the movie “The Three Musketeers” and assaulted the sibling.

According to the affidavit, the victim told authorities that Broyles “would get high and lose control of himself.” In statements made by the other two victims, they recalled the presence of cocaine residue on Broyles when some of the alleged assaults occurred.

Authorities said the victim told them the alleged assaults would occur while their mother was working and not at the residence until she began to notice and did what she could to keep Broyles out of the residence when he was under the influence of drugs.

According to the affidavit, the victim said he would beg Broyles not to assault him, and Broyles would tell him, “it’s happening whether you want to or not.”

Each of the four charges against Broyles is a first-degree felony offense, and if convicted, Broyles could face anywhere from 5 years to life in prison. At last check, Broyles remains in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000.

The SAFE Alliance encourages anyone who is a survivor of sexual violence to seek help.

You can call their 24-hour hotline at 512-267-SAFE (7233), text 737-888-7233, or

call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4573) for help.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.