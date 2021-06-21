Child Tax Credit Awareness Day, VITA to host Q&A event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 Child Tax Credit Payments are set to begin hitting accounts by next month. However, a local income tax assistance director says people need to understand what these payments really mean.

Aside from having children 17 and younger, families also must meet certain income requirements to be eligible for the payments.

For single taxpayers, the income must be below $75,000. For those filing head of household, the income must be below $112,500 and for married couples, it must be below $150,000.

“There’s a whole lot to this so the main thing is people need to get educated and have a plan,” said VITA Director of North Texas, Genavieve Anderson.

VITA is hosting a Tax Credit Question and Answer event scheduled for Wednesday, June 23rd, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more on the event here.

To learn more about the Child Tax Credit find out more here.