Children can receive COVID vaccine in Wichita Falls as soon as Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced on Wednesday they have received 600 first doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Wichita Falls will start providing the pediatric vaccine to children from 5 to 11 years old starting on November 4, 2021.

This announcement came after U. S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee approved the vaccine for children on October 29.

The health district encourages parents to contact their child’s pediatrician with any questions.

To sign up to receive a pediatric vaccine head over to the Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health District’s website.