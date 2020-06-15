Children’s Dentistry closed for two weeks after employees test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL) — Children’s Dentistry announced Monday they will close for two weeks after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, Children’s Dentistry was informed by the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District that two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Public Health District on Monday.

Upon notification, officials with Children’s Dentistry said they immediately began working with the Public Health District to identify any patients who may have been exposed to those employees.

Based on the assessment, the cases are considered “low risk” exposures, as employees are required to wear medical-grade masks and face coverings the entire time they are working in the facility.

Officials with Children’s Dentistry said they are closing for two weeks out of an abundance of caution, to allow staff to quarantine for 14 days and allow for a health-grade sanitization and cleaning of the facility.

Children’s Dentistry officials ensured they will continue to monitor the situation and provide transparent and up-to-date information to their patients.

See the full statement from Children’s Dentistry below: