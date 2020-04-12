1  of  4
Chillicothe ISD serves students, community with daily meal distribution

CHILICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — As students and teachers all over Texas work to find normalcy to finish out the school year, volunteers with Chillicothe Independent School District are taking to the road to serve their students and their families.

According to a Facebook post from Friends of Texas Public Schools, officials are distributing meals to 105% of the CISD enrollement.

Chillicothe cafeteria team is serving 205 meals daily, according to the post, and those meals are sacked daily and delivered door-to-door throughout the district.

Volunteers drive meals in school vehicles to all the district students and younger siblings that live in the homes with the current students.

The post states the staff in seven different routes combined travel approximately 190 miles round trip daily to deliver the 205 meals.

