WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Chillicothe man is dead after a crash in Wilbarger County early Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Texas DPS Sergeant Marc Couch said at around 6:30 a.m., a Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on F.M 91 near the intersection of U.S. 283 and a Dodge Ram Pickup was northbound on 283.

Couch said the driver of the Chevy ran the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by the Dodge pickup.

The driver of the Chevy, 52-year-old Carlos Jose Ayala, was transported to Wilbarger General, where he was later pronounced dead.