Chillicothe officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Hardeman Co.

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Hardeman County Saturday morning.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department Facebook page, officials confirmed the first case in Hardeman County Saturday morning about 11:40 a.m.

The post states the patient is quarantined.

Officials stated there will be mobile testing in Hardeman County at the Quanah Community Center on Tuesday, from 10 a.m.—4 p.m.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the official Texas tracker does not have the Hardeman County case documented.

