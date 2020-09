HARDEMAN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Chillicothe Volunteer Fire Department is having an all you can eat fish fry Saturday night to raise funds to get their new brush truck fully operational.

The fish fry is from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at the fire station. Attendees can have “all you can eat” catfish and trimmings or get take out.

The cost for the event is $10 adults, $5 for children 6 and younger.