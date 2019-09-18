Chilling back to school PSA from Sandy Hook Promise gets released on school shootings

Local News

by: John Lynch and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A powerful, heart-stopping PSA is shedding light on school shootings.

The terrifying events happen at alarming rates across the country and this new ad hopes to raise awareness for signs of violence in children hopefully leading to an end to deadly school shootings.

The video shows kids sporting ordinary back to school items as shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.

Twenty-six people, including 20 children, were shot and killed at sandy hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

Learn more about the organization hoping to prevent future tragedies at

SandyHook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News