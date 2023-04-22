WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of pounds of crawfish made its way to downtown for the annual Cajun Fest.

Potatoes, corn and crawfish filled to-go boxes for people to enjoy, but there was more than just southern Louisana food to grub on. Live music and vendors also filled Bud Daniel Park.

A vendor said they enjoy seeing the community come together for events and meet new faces along the way.

“I really like getting out because there’s just so many people that don’t know that we are there. They don’t know what we have to offer and it really is a hidden gem within the community,” a registered nurse at ER Now Samantha Muller said.

“I think it’s great for downtown, people are getting out, everyone is having fun it’s a little chilly down here, but we’ve been handing out goodies and we’ve met a lot of fun people and there’s been a lot of good food to eat,” Director of Radiology at ER Now Christi Browning said.

