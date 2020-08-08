‘China mystery seeds’ appear in Texoma, causing concern

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents across Texoma are receiving packages in the mail that say jewelry; inside, however are tiny seeds from China.

Mystery packages of seeds have been showing up in Burkburnett, Iowa Park and Wichita Falls, causing concern among local agricultural agents.

“One of the concerns is when the package comes in,” Wichita County agrilife extension agent David Graf said. “They didn’t order any package and then sometimes they are listed on the package as jewelry.”

Their top priority is to study the seeds that are being sent from China to see if they are invasive, as they could have a major effect on local agriculture.

“If it is something that would be similar to mesquite, it takes over millions of acres in Texas,” Graf said. “So if it is an invader like that, then it can be a huge issue. But its hard to know until we see what it is.”

Graf said if you happen to receive a package of seeds that you did not purchase, do not open it or plant it.

Instead, put on gloves and place it in a zip lock bag, then wait and contact the Texas Department of Agriculture.

“So in the meantime, people should remain cautious,” Graf said.

The TDA has also teamed up with the USDA and the National Plant Board to make sure these seeds carry no harmful toxins or pose an agricultural threat.