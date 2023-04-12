WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire at the China Star restaurant on Central Freeway.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, the fire department responded to the restaurant and found a fire.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock said most of the damage was to the roof and the back side of the building.

However, since the building had sustained fire damage from a previous fire on March 10, they are still working to determine which damages are recent and which are not.

They believe the fire started in the kitchen and that there were no occupants in the building at the time.