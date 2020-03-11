Chipotle fundraiser Sunday supports Wichita Co. Junior Bar Association

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans are welcomed to dine in at Chipotle for a fundraiser for the Wichita County Junior Bar Association on Sunday.

The fundraiser will be from 5–9 p.m. at the Chipotle at 3019 Wayne Ave.

Although the organization is run through the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls, it is independently funded, so any community support helps with expenses for those involved in the program.

Mention the fundraiser or show the flyer below to the cashier, and 33% of the proceeds will go to the organization.

Click here for more information on Teen Court or Wichita County Junior Bar Association.