Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts 9th annual National Day of the Cowboy

DUNCAN, OK (KFDX, KJTL)—The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is working to keep cowboy history alive with its 9th annual National Day of the Cowboy.

“Maybe you’re not a cowboy, or you never really thought about the cowboy way of life, but especially here in south-central Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, we just owe so much to that legacy, it really was what settled this part of the world,” Chisholm Trail Heritage Center executive director Stacy Cramer Moore said.

As for the cowboy way of life, Moore said it’s important to recognize and celebrate.

“It’s the story of America and it’s that can-do spirit, it’s entrepreneurship, it is you know tell a man the truth, do what you say you’re going to do, you know that whole mantra of you know how we wish society was every day, I mean that’s the cowboy way,” Moore said.

Attendees had plenty to do. Live music, a bison exhibit, roping practice, Texas-themed art by a Nocona painter and basket weaving kept the crowd intrigued.

“We’ve had a lot of children come through that have done wonderful in weaving the basket and the basket will stay here at the museum and that so that they will have something they can be proud of that they worked on,” basket weaver Pauline Asbury said.

Not to mention the author of “The Main Streets of Oklahoma” with stories from each of the 77 counties.

“I’ve had a lot of good interaction, people flip through it and they’re just really excited, they’re like oh I know this place,” author Kristi Eaton said.

Activities for the whole family, all while educating visitors on the history of the cowboy.

The national touring bison exhibit is very fitting as the bison is this year’s theme.

If you’re interested in visiting the exhibit, you’re not out of luck yet, you can still stop by the museum Sunday.