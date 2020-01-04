Chris Craig announces run against Mike Little for Wichita Co. Constable

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Precinct 1 Chief Deputy Constable made his official announcement for County Constable Friday and had the current Constable and a former Justice of the Peace there in support of his race.

Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig is running in the Republican primary to replace long-time Constable Mark Brewer, against interim Justice of the Peace Mike Little.

Brewer will retire this year and is endorsing Craig to replace him, and former place 1 JP Janice Sons, who retired and was replaced by little, also spoke on behalf of little’s opponent for constable.

Craig said he has big plans if elected.

“Increase efficiency and productivity standards, and to make sure its a good safe environment for the deputies and the constable and the public we serve,” Craig said.

Craig has more than 30 years’ experience as an active peace officer and served Wichita County for more than 20 years. Craig was born and raised in Wichita Falls and said he has lived the majority of his adult life in the city.