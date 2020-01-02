Chris Craig to announce bid for constable

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig, a life-long conservative Republican, will be announcing his candidacy for Wichita County Constable Friday, January 3 at 12 p.m. on the Wichita County Courthouse steps.

Craig has over 30 total years’ experience as a licensed and active peace officer. He has served Wichita County for more than 20 years and has attended countless trainings to specialize in civil processes.

Constable Mark Brewer is endorsing Craig.

“As your constable for the past 36 years, I can assure you Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig is the best candidate for constable and is also the best prepared for the job. Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig has my full and complete support for Constable Pct. 1,” said Constable Brewer.

Retired Justice of the Peace Sons will introduce Craig at his announcement Friday.

Craig was born and raised in Wichita Falls and has lived the majority of his adult life here. He and his wife Shari have been married for 25 years and have three daughters.

“A vote for Chris Craig assures that the Wichita County Constable’s office will not suffer from a learning curve that would be required for anyone who has never worked in the constable’s office,” said Craig.