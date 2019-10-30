Breaking News
Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A seventh person has announced candidacy for the race for the 13th Congressional District seat to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry.

Chirs Ekstrom announced his candidacy for Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement from his campaign team, Ekstrom plans to take on issues such as the border wall. Ekstrom said he is a Christian Trump Republican who will ” represent his constituents, not the lobbyists and special interests in Washington D.C.”

Ekstrom has been a businessman and entrepreneur for more than 25 years and is president of Ekstrom Properties commercial real estate investment firm.

Ekstrom joins six others in the race for the Congressional seat. Other candidates include:

  • Vance Snider
  • Jason Brinkley
  • Elaine Hays
  • Josh Winegarner
  • Kevin McIntruff
  • Monique Worthy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Weather Wednesday 10/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Wednesday 10/30"

DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA Cracks Cold Case: Jane Doe Identified"

Lucky Dog Survives Wild Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lucky Dog Survives Wild Ride"

A popular program at a Minnesota cat shelter has kids reading to cats.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A popular program at a Minnesota cat shelter has kids reading to cats."

3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19"

Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors."

Cat helps kids with glasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat helps kids with glasses"

WF 4B Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF 4B Board meeting"

Early voting times change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting times change"

What The Tech: Google tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Google tracking"

Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun"