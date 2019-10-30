Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A seventh person has announced candidacy for the race for the 13th Congressional District seat to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry.

Chirs Ekstrom announced his candidacy for Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement from his campaign team, Ekstrom plans to take on issues such as the border wall. Ekstrom said he is a Christian Trump Republican who will ” represent his constituents, not the lobbyists and special interests in Washington D.C.”

Ekstrom has been a businessman and entrepreneur for more than 25 years and is president of Ekstrom Properties commercial real estate investment firm.

Ekstrom joins six others in the race for the Congressional seat. Other candidates include: