Christ Academy advances to TAPPS 1A volleyball state finals for a second straight year

WACO (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Texoma volleyball teams faced off at University High School in Waco Thursday afternoon, both with hopes of advancing to the TAPPS 1A state championship game.

After four sets, Christ Academy defeated Wichita Christian and advanced to their second consecutive state title game.

SCHOOL NAME SET 1 SET 2 SET 3 SET 4 Christ Academy 25 25 23 25 Wichita Christian 19 19 25 10

Christ Academy and Wichita Christian represented the final two Texoma high school volleyball teams remaining in the postseason heading into Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. game.

These two Wichita Falls teams met in the state semifinal matchup just last year, with Christ Academy advancing to and later winning the state championship game.

The Lady Warriors will have a chance to repeat history on Friday morning at West High School in Waco as they face Cornerstone Christian – San Angelo for the state finals.

M.J. Baird will have highlights and post-game reactions from this matchup tonight at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KFDX!