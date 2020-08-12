Christ Academy presents new building for blended learning program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christ Academy’s first day of school is August 13 and students get to enjoy their first day back in a brand new building.

The Brenda Stephens Blended Learning Center is the newest addition to Christ Academy, it was originally planned to be built in nine months but COVID-19 delayed its progress.

It took two years to raise $2.8 million for the learning center. Christ Academy officials are excited to now have a center to match their blended learning program.

“The way the program is designed depends on flexibility, being able to move at a moment’s notice, adaptability. But most traditional spaces do not allow for that. So we approached the board and said it is time now to have an environment that matches the needs of the program. This is the end result of that,” Christ Academy chief education officer Dr. Jerry Meadows said.

The blended learning program is for students who would like to learn digitally and in the classroom.

Officials said the program also allows students to work on their own time and at their own pace so they can take responsibility for their education.