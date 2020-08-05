Christ Academy returns to on-campus learning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christ Academy in Wichita Falls released its back to school plan Wednesday afternoon.

Christ Academy will reopen with on-campus learning on Thursday, August 13 for the 2020-2021 school year for all grades which include Early Childhood 3 through Grade 12.

When it comes to remote learning, officials said they understand some students will not be able to attend classes in person due to familial health risk, illness, or quarantine. In those cases, the remote coursework schedule is Tuesday – Monday. According to the plan, school leaders believe this will allow teachers to upload videos and content at the end of the day, for the following day’s work

In a press release officials with Christ Academy said, “Christ Academy is uniquely prepared for the pandemic as our educational experience has always been rooted in blended learning and the student-centered approach.”

Christ Academy is a co-ed, Early Childhood through Grade 12 college preparatory school.

