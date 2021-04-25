Christ Academy student cured from cancer in 6 months

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In September, Christ Academy student Sammy Issa was in the fight of his life against Burkitt’s Leukemia.

But just a couple weeks ago, Issa came out victorious and has been cured from the disease.

Sammy Issa is your typical 10th grade student.

He enjoys spending time with friends and family and playing basketball and video games. But all of that was interrupted when he started having back pain, bumps on his head and loss of feeling in his chin and was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Leukemia in September.

“His oncologist, he’s fantastic, but he told us if we had waited a couple more days it would be incurable. It’s amazing. This type of cancer, it can double in 24 hours,” Issa’s mother Carolyn said.

From then, he began chemotherapy treatment at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Because the chemo caused Sammy to get sick after he came home, he would have to be helicoptered back to cook from Wichita Falls. But Sammy’s parents say the scariest part was neurotoxicity from chemo.

“We were just drifting off to sleep, and he said, ‘That felt like that neurotoxicity.’ and I said ‘what?’ He said, “Well I just couldn’t I was awake but I was asleep and I couldn’t wake up and so I just told him ‘You’re ok. You’re fine.’ So that was it for him. But for me, I laid there just worried for a long time until I just started praying,” Carolyn said.

Sammy’s grandmother prayed for Sammy to be cancer-free by his 16th birthday and he was: celebrating his birthday with friends and family and also celebrating a win over cancer.

“He’s looking forward to things. He’s excited to get back into school. And to drive. He had to put that off a little bit,” Carolyn said.

“Making sure he eats healthy and we want to take good care of him so he can live a good full life.”

The Issa’s say their faith and community support certainly helped the family get through this battle together.

“Texoma Auto Auction, where I work, there was a banner that said pray, Sammy Strong. And they would pray for him before the auction starts. I think that was the glue that kept us together: This community right here. It was amazing,” Sammy’s father Mo said.

Faith, family and community: all contributing factors that helped Sammy and his family overcome cancer and hopefully help Sammy live a healthy and long life.

Sammy’s family also says he has started jogging and playing basketball again as he gets his stamina back.