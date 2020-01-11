Christ Academy students leave ever-lasting mark on new building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the new Christ Academy Blended Learning Center set to open after spring break, students are getting hands-on in the construction process.

Junior and Senior High students left their own marks by signing the walls of the future “Cafe53” on Friday afternoon.

This was the first look of the 9500 sqare feet facility for senior high and blended learning.

10 years ago Christ Academy started a high school with 12 students and now they have around 50 to makes this building possible.

Christ Academy director of advancement Kim McClellan said this represents the foundation of how they got where they are today.

“It’s gonna be drywalled so it’ll always be there which is really neat so if anybody takes that drywall off they will always see who was a part of this foundation,” McClellan said.

Students in each grade, alumni, donors and staff all got a chance to sign the wall.