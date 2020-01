WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christ Academy Junior & Senior High students, staff and alumni will leave their permanent mark at a wall signing during the first look of the new blended learning center.

The event will take place on Friday from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. at 5105 Stone Lake Dr.

Principal Tim Callaway, will lead a prayer for the building.

The Center will house up to 100 Senior High students.

To learn more about the blended learning center click here.