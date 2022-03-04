WEST (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in school history, the Christ Academy Warrior’s are TAPPS-1A State Champions for boys basketball!

The Warriors defeated Robert M. Beren Academy by a final score of 67-45 in the championship game Friday, March 4 in West, Texas. The game began at 10 a.m.

Both the boys and the girls basketball teams advanced to the finals yesterday.

This marks the second state championship for the Warriors in the 2021-22 school year after their volleyball team won the TAPPS-1A state volleyball tournament in November.

The Lady Warriors basketball team will face off against Cornerstone Christian later Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. for a chance to win a state title of their own.

KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff is at the games and will be bringing you highlights tonight at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.