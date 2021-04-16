Christian artist to perform at Memorial Auditorium

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christian music singer-songwriter Matthew West will be performing in Texoma as part of his Truth Be Told Tour.

West will perform an acoustic show on April 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.

West is a five-time Grammy nominee and won multiple awards including an American Music Award and a Billboard Music Award.

He is also more than 130 songwriting credits including cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCrery, and others.

Tickets are available now at the Texoma Community Box Office or click here.