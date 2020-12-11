Christmas and candlelight bring magic to Kell House tours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This holiday season, the Kell House Museum, located at 900 Bluff Street, Wichita Falls, invites you to escape the hustle and bustle and visit the 110-year-old home to enjoy a guided tour marveling at the lights and decorations.

The Museum will be open for evening tours, with small groups and all social distancing rules observed.

The lights will be turned down, allowing the magic of Christmas to sparkle through.

The tour will be held on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $6 per person and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Reservations and masks are required for this event.

Tours will begin promptly. Due to COVID concerns, tour group size is limited to eight individuals.