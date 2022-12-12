WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Monday announced adjusted trash pickup schedules for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

City offices will be closed for the Christmas Holiday on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, as well as Monday, January 2.

City of Wichita Falls adjusted trash pickup schedule

The Christmas trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup up on Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20.

Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, December 21.

Friday trash pickup will move to Thursday, December 22.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, December 21 and December 28

The Transfer Station will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26.

The Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. It will be closed Saturday, December 24.

The New Year’s trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows: