Christmas at the Winery pours holiday cheer for local non-profits

Folks were invited out all weekend to stop in, shop and indulge in the winery’s creations. Money from ticket sales will be combined to give some holiday cheer back to non-profits P.E.T.S. and The Kitchen.

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A local winery is getting Texomans in the holiday spirit with a decorated house and a generous donation.

The Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery owner held the second annual Christmas at the Winery.

Folks were invited out all weekend to stop in, shop and indulge in the winery’s creations.

Money from ticket sales will be combined to give some holiday cheer back to non-profits P.E.T.S. and The Kitchen.

The Poenitzschs opened up their home to welcome holiday cheers in.

“They can have a glass of wine, a couple of cheese hors d’oeuvres and just kind of walk around and enjoy and get into the spirit of what the decorators have done,” Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery owner Scott Poenitzch said.

Decorations fill every room in the house, each created by a local business for visitors to admire.

Those visitors are also giving a gift to local non-profits as ticket sales go into the hands of P.E.T.S. and The Kitchen.

“It’s abundantly generous of them to do this, very thoughtful, and they approached us which is even nicer,” The Kitchen director of marketing and development Pam Hughes said.

“It’s a huge blessing for us and we’re really honored that Scott did select us to be one of the recipients, we know there’s a lot of worthy non-profits in the community and so to be part of this for the past two years and moving forward to continue doing this, it’s really great and we love it,” P.E.T.S. clinic marketing director Lisa Pettijohn said.

P.E.T.S. and The Kitchen both serve the community in different capacities.

They have big plans to take this gift and turn it into a gift to someone else who needs help this holiday season.

“Every dollar that we make here is gonna go to Meals on Wheels, we have over 63% of our clients living below the poverty level, they can’t afford meals, they can’t even afford food, our meal is the only thing they eat each day,” Hughes said.

“It’ll just go right back into our programs and services so whether it’s providing low-cost spay and neuter, whether it’s helping someone with vaccinations, whether it’s buying pet food cause like I said we serve about 500 pets each month on our P.E.T.S. pantry programs,” Pettijohn said.

Decor, wine and vendors combining to give the most important holiday gift of all, a helping hand.

Poenitzschs said they’re very pleased to be able to give back to these organizations.

The winery often has events open to the public, click here to learn more.