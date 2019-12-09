Christmas carriage rides through the country club continue through Dec. 24

Horse-drawn rides run through Christmas Eve so you can make this apart of your own holiday festivities!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Driving through Wichita Falls you’re sure to see Christmas lights throughout.

PTL Carriages is offering another way to get around with the annual carriage rides through the country club.

Rides run every evening with times from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The meeting point is across the street from Parade of Lights, in the parking lot next to University United Method Church.

Find information on how to schedule a ride here.