WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unleash your inner Christmas creativity at the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation’s upcoming festive crafting classes.

Get hands-on with various, provided materials and techniques to create unique and personalized ornaments and snowmen decor.

There are two different class options.

In the first class, participants will be able to make an ornament. This class will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All materials will be provided.

The second class will walk crafters through creating a fuzzy snowman. It will be on Friday, December 8, 2023, and participants will need to bring a white sock and a fuzzy sock.

This class costs $7 and it will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This event will take place at the Parks of Recreation Center 600 11th St. 2nd floor, room 213.

For more information, please call (940)761-7490.