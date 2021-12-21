Christmas decorations possible cause of overnight Dayton Street house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a house fire on Dayton Street late Monday night.

According to Jody Ashlock, WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal, the call came in around 9:06 p.m. on Monday, December 20 for a possible structure fire.

When units arrived on the scene, they reported fire showing from the front of the structure, mostly on the exterior of the home and extending into the attic.

WFFD firefighters forced entry into the home to do a primary search and gain access to the attic to extinguish the fire, which took about 20 minutes.

No one was found inside the home during the primary search, and no occupants or fire personnel were injured.

The Red Cross was called to assist one adult and one juvenile, according to Ashlock.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, Ashlock did say the fire started in an area where the occupant had Christmas decorations plugged in and turned on.

Ashlock said the estimated damage to the structure is $20,000 and the estimated damage to contents is $2,000.

