Christmas Eve motorcycle wreck marks eighth crash fatality of 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have confirmed the eighth vehicle crash fatality of 2021 after a man died from injuries suffered on a crash early Christmas Eve.

Ryan Dean Bethea, 28, passed away around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, as a result of the crash.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday, December 24, on the morning of Christmas Eve, at the intersection of Broad Street and 3rd Street in Wichita Falls.

Bethea was transported from the scene of the accident with possible serious injuries.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Bethea’s status worsened over recent days and he eventually died from his wounds.

Sgt. Eipper said Bethea was a service member at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Sgt. Eipper thanked Bethea and his family on behalf of WFPD for his service to our country.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.