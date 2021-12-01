Christmas events in Wichita Falls to keep you in the holiday spirit all month long

From Christmas musical performances, Meet and Greets with Santa, and opportunities to give back to the community this holiday season, Wichita Falls has plenty of events to keep you in the Christmas spirit all December long!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — December is here and Christmas events in Wichita Falls are in full swing as the community starts to celebrate the holiday season.

From Christmas musical performances, Meet and Greets with Santa, and opportunities to give back to the community, Wichita Falls has plenty of events to keep you in the Christmas spirit all December long!

Holiday Performances:

The Nutcracker : For the first weekend in December, Memorial Auditorium will be transformed into a true Winter Wonderland. More information about the ballet can be found on our website.

: For the first weekend in December, Memorial Auditorium will be transformed into a true Winter Wonderland. More information about the ballet can be found on our website. Christmas in the Falls: First Baptist Church Choir and Orchestra presents the Dallas String Quartet for a night or Christmas music. More information can be found here.

First Baptist Church Choir and Orchestra presents the Dallas String Quartet for a night or Christmas music. More information can be found here. The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show : This musical varity show will together your favorite Christmas classics along with original comedy antics. More information can be found here.

: This musical varity show will together your favorite Christmas classics along with original comedy antics. More information can be found here. Winter Wonderettes : The play features The Marvelous Wonderettes, a barbershop quartette looking to put on a show for the employees of Harper’s Hardware during the annual Christmas party. More informtion can be found on our website.

: The play features The Marvelous Wonderettes, a barbershop quartette looking to put on a show for the employees of Harper’s Hardware during the annual Christmas party. More informtion can be found on our website. Wichita Falls YSO Christmas Concert : This Christmas concert will be free to the public on Friday, December 17. More information about the concert can be found on our website.

: This Christmas concert will be free to the public on Friday, December 17. More information about the concert can be found on our website. Home for the Holidays Extravaganza: Duncan Little Theatre’s holiday show opens on December 2! More information about the show can be found here.

Duncan Little Theatre’s holiday show opens on December 2! More information about the show can be found here. Red Dirt Country Christmas with Casey Donahew: Enjoy a night of country music with Casey Donahew and special guest Triston Marez. More information can be found here.

Christmas Festivals and Events:

City Lights Parade and Festival: The traditional parade will change to a reverse parade, allowing attendees to see the parade however they’re most comfortable. More information can be found on our website.

The traditional parade will change to a reverse parade, allowing attendees to see the parade however they’re most comfortable. More information can be found on our website. Holiday Ornament Workshop: Head over to Wichita Falls Museum of Art and MSU and join art educator Mary Helen Maskill to make a beautiful ornament to display on your tree. More information can be found here.

Head over to Wichita Falls Museum of Art and MSU and join art educator Mary Helen Maskill to make a beautiful ornament to display on your tree. More information can be found here. Candlelight Tours at The Kell House : The museum invites you to visit the 122 year old home to enjoy the Christmas lights and decorations. More information can be found here.

: The museum invites you to visit the 122 year old home to enjoy the Christmas lights and decorations. More information can be found here. Archer City Christmas Festival: Celebrate christmas by checking out more than 70 vendors, a Santa Meet and Greet, and Christmas tree lighting. More information about the event can be found on our website.

Celebrate christmas by checking out more than 70 vendors, a Santa Meet and Greet, and Christmas tree lighting. More information about the event can be found on our website. Burkburnett Christmas Parade: The theme of this year’s parade is a Christmas movies or shows. After the parade get ready to meet the one and only Santa Claus. More information can be found on our website.

The theme of this year’s parade is a Christmas movies or shows. After the parade get ready to meet the one and only Santa Claus. More information can be found on our website. Texoma’s Christmas Wonderland : Texoma Communtiy Credit Union is inviting the community to their Christmas Wonderland. The event is free and will have holiday crafts for kids and free food and drinks. More information can be found here.

: Texoma Communtiy Credit Union is inviting the community to their Christmas Wonderland. The event is free and will have holiday crafts for kids and free food and drinks. More information can be found here. 93rd Annual Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls Christmas Party : Want to meet Santa? You can do so at the this year’s Christmas party! More information can be found on our website.

: Want to meet Santa? You can do so at the this year’s Christmas party! More information can be found on our website. MoNTH’s Merry Museum Holiday Event: This free family event will showcase The Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit. There will also be holiday crafts, cookies, hot chocolate, and a magic show. More information about the event can be found here.

Santa Meet and Greets:

Santa House : Santa and Company invite you for a visit to their Texas home for the Holidays at Santa House at the Kell House Museum. More information can be found on our website.

: Santa and Company invite you for a visit to their Texas home for the Holidays at Santa House at the Kell House Museum. More information can be found on our website. Christmas in the Park : The fun kicks off with Santa arriving on the Parks and Recreation train followed by Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble. More information can be found on our website.

: The fun kicks off with Santa arriving on the Parks and Recreation train followed by Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble. More information can be found on our website. A Polar Exress Night: Santa will be visiting the Burkburnett Library on December 7! Show up in your pajamas for a meet and greet and watch the movie “The Polar Express” with a bag of popcorn. More information can be found here.

Santa will be visiting the Burkburnett Library on December 7! Show up in your pajamas for a meet and greet and watch the movie “The Polar Express” with a bag of popcorn. More information can be found here. Santa at the mall: Santa’s in town, and he’s at Sikes Senter Mall. Head on over with your wishlist for fun and photos. More information can be found here.

Christmas Lights:

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights : Visit the MSU campus to see it lit up for the holiday season! More information can be found at our website.

: Visit the MSU campus to see it lit up for the holiday season! More information can be found at our website. Steven’s Christmas Lights Palooza: This show of dancing lights will delight any who drive by to view the Lakeside City home from the street. More information can be found here.

This show of dancing lights will delight any who drive by to view the Lakeside City home from the street. More information can be found here. Christmas Carriage Rides : Enjoy Christmas lights as you ride in a horse drawn carriage through the County Club area of Wichita Falls. More information can be found here.

: Enjoy Christmas lights as you ride in a horse drawn carriage through the County Club area of Wichita Falls. More information can be found here. ElectriCritters: The event features over 200 lighted Christmas displays including lighted dragons, chipmunks, and even Santa at his own display. More information can be found at our website.

Giving Back:

Project Texoma Soup and Sock s: The annual drive feeds homeless men, women, and children in a holiday celebration at the Wichita Falls Faith Mission. More information on how you can help can be found here.

s: The annual drive feeds homeless men, women, and children in a holiday celebration at the Wichita Falls Faith Mission. More information on how you can help can be found here. Comanche Cares Toy Drive : The program will benefit organizations and nonprofits throughout Southwest Oklahoma, including Team Jaden Foundation, Comanche Nation Police Department, Comanche Nation and Fletcher Christmas Store. More information on how you can help can be found on our website.

: The program will benefit organizations and nonprofits throughout Southwest Oklahoma, including Team Jaden Foundation, Comanche Nation Police Department, Comanche Nation and Fletcher Christmas Store. More information on how you can help can be found on our website. Santa’s Helpers Christmas Party: Meet Santa, make an ornament for your tree and one for someone else, and donate a gift to help First Step, Inc. More information can be found here.

Check back with Texoma’s Homepage as we add more events to the list!