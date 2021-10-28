Christmas in Action holding BBQ cook-off fundraiser

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For years, Christmas in Action has helped families all across Texoma, whether it’s with roofing, plumbing or maybe electrical work.

It’s all free of charge, but they can’t help families without fundraisers like the 6th Annual Smokin in Action2 Barbeque Cook-off.

This weekend, you’ll have the chance to show up at the headquarters at 1113 Sheppard Access Road to try some barbeque cooked by competitors, along with some Cajun dishes.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the Grand and Reserve Champions, as well as the top five cooks in each category.

Executive Director for Christmas in Action Cassie Ahearn said events like this one are crucial for the area nonprofit.

“Without money, you don’t work, and so the more money you raise, the more projects you can do, and the more people you can help,” Ahearn said.

The event will kick off Friday, October 29, at 7 p.m. and continue on Saturday, October 30, around 11 a.m.