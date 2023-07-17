WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Imagine being in too much pain to fix a leaking roof or too weak to repair a busted window. Whatever the household repair is, volunteers with Christmas in Action have your back.

“We do home repairs for the elderly, disabled, and veteran homeowners free of charge so we do a lot of contractor services such as roofing plumbing electrical ramps, and insulation,” Executive Director for Christmas in Action Cassie Ahearn said. “When we have volunteers, we do other things, such as painting, doors and windows, whatever the homeowner needs.”

The group provides services that Ahearn said are in demand now more than ever.

“The need is evergrowing,” Ahearn said. “More baby boomers are retiring, and they don’t have the financial or physical ability to do the jobs themselves, so that’s where we come in and we try to make it better.”

In order to continue helping those in need, Christmas in Action Board Member Garrett Hutchinson said they’re hosting a raffle in hopes to bring in some much-needed funds for the nonprofit.

“This raffle in particular is for a new grill, and then you also get a two hundred dollar gift card to United, as well as a 133-piece grill set that will go with it so that you can have the ultimate grilling experience,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said entering for your chance to win is as easy as just simply going to the provided link.

For more information, click here.