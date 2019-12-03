Parks and Recreation hosts Christmas in the Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All are invited to Parks & Recreation’s annual Christmas in the Park with Santa, scheduled for Saturday, December 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Scotland Park Elementary School Gym located at 1415 N. 5th Street.

Activities include Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble, train rides, clowns, balloon art, a take-home craft, and carnival games as well as a chance to visit with Santa.

All activities are FREE for the family to enjoy.

Santa will arrive at 12:50 p.m. on the Parks & Recreation Train.

Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble is for ages 2 years old to 2nd grade only.

There will be 10,000 candy canes including 24 prize candy canes scattered over a designated area in Scotland Park Softball field.

The other activities such as clowns, balloon art, and carnival games will be held indoors at the Scotland Park gym.