‘Christmas in Toyland’: Iowa Park VFD annual Christmas parade

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)— The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual lighted Christmas parade on Saturday, December 5.

The parade will start at Dutton Funeral Home on Cash Street in Iowa Park at 6:30 p.m.

The theme for this year is ‘Christmas in Toyland.’

To sign up call Tristin Dozier at (940) 733-0140 and by email at dozier0707@gmail.com or Lewis Skinner at (940) 867-9655.

In the email include your name, contact number, and what you plan to enter!

Entry is a new toy or monetary donation towards the Kidz Christmas program.

There will be no Santas in the parade as santa comes with the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department.

Event coordinators said social distancing and masks are recommended.

See the full flyer below.