‘Christmas isn’t cancelled,’ JLWF prepares for a Christmas Magic event unlike any other

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To get people in the holiday spirit during this pandemic, the Junior League of Wichita Falls has made its 39th annual Christmas Magic mobile.

The typical weekend-long market will be a three-week-long shopping event around town.

Throughout the past six months, events have been cancelled, postponed or made virtual.

Now, the ladies with JLWF want you to know, Christmas and Christmas Magic isn’t cancelled.

“Traditionally we would have a big huge market inside the MPEC hall,” Christmas Magic co-chair Sarah Turner said. “But obviously we can’t do it that way this year.”

This would’ve been the 6th Christmas Magic market as a business owner for Sarah Williams who owns ‘Framed! By Sarah.’

Now, the gift store is just one of 57 local businesses offering discounts from Nov. 5 through Nov. 25.

“Supporting local business right now is more important than ever,” Williams said. “A lot of local businesses are not making it through this and this season is our whole bread and butter for our business.”

The first step in getting in the spirit for the 39th annual event is the $20.00 purchase of the ‘more magic card.’

“We came up with the more magic card for our businesses to be able to offer a discount for a short window of time,” Christmas Magic co-chair Sarah Solomons said. “That allowed people to not rush their stores at the same time.”

Not only to support the local economy, but funds from ‘more magic card’ purchases go directly back into the community.

“This year we know lots of different organizations are struggling because of COVID,” Turner said. “So this is super important this year because now more than ever you’re going to have more people relying on these non-profit organizations that we help every year.”

“Christmas Magic is the fundraiser for the Junior League and so not having the event this year they won’t be able to support as many causes in our community that they normally would,” Williams said. “So supporting this event is huge.”

Deck the halls, rock around the tree, these ladies just want you to remember Christmas isn’t cancelled.

Christmas magic also consists of a Nothing Bundt Cakes, gingerbread house and “Christmas isn’t Cancelled” t-shirt sales.

Bundt cakes can be purchased through Oct. 26, by clicking here.

The bundt cakes will be picked up November 7th.

Click here to purchase a “Christmas isn’t cancelled” shirt online.

The gingerbread house pick-up will be Nov. 21.

For all details and to purchase a ‘more magic card,’ click here.