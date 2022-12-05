WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season is in full effect in Wichita Falls, with lights, decorations, and displays have been appearing all around the area.

If you’re wondering where to start viewing the lights and sounds of the holiday season in our city, you’re not alone. Of course, the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights on the campus of Midwestern State University is a beloved holiday display, but there are plenty of private residences around Wichita Falls with elaborate and festive lights and displays.

To that end, we’ve compiled a short list of the top five displays or neighborhoods in the city.

The list below is by no means exhaustive, and multiple other displays can be found throughout Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas.

NOTE: When traveling through neighborhoods to view Christmas lights and holiday displays, please keep in mind these are residential areas in which residents and families live. Drive slowly, drive safely, and please make an effort not to be disruptive.

Without further ado, here are the top five Christmas light displays or neighborhoods in the Wichita Falls area, in no particular order.

Hamilton Boulevard

Known for consistently having some of the most elaborate displays year after year, the residents on Hamilton Boulevard continue to expand their displays and go all-out for the holiday season.

From a light-covered house rivaling that of Clark Griswold’s home in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to a house featuring past displays from the Fantasy of Lights, starting off your Christmas light expedition could start nowhere better than Hamilton Boulevard.

OUR RECOMMENDED ROUTE: Begin on Speedway Avenue, then continuing on Hamilton Boulevard until it intersects with Hampstead, near the Country Club.

Country Club

The neighborhood that borders the Country Club always has elaborate, aesthetically gorgeous light displays that have become beloved by locals over the years.

From elaborate, ornate trees completely covered in lights, to a massive canopy of lights hanging from another tree. there are plenty of incredible displays to find in the Country Club neighborhood, particularly in the area between Taft Boulevard and Harrison Street, north of Midwestern State University.

OUR RECOMMENDATION: Make sure not to miss the displays on Avondale Street, Berkeley Drive, and Martin Boulevard.

Fowler District

The neighborhood surrounding Fowler Elementary, particularly on the southeast corner of the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Barnett Road, near Fountain Gate Apartments, is littered with displays.

OUR RECOMMENDATION: Make sure not to miss the displays on Riviera Drive and Jamaica Drive.

Stevens’ Christmas Light Palooza

Every year since local homeowner Eric Stevens began setting up and programming his Christmas Light Palooza, it’s grown bigger and better. 2022 is no different.

Just outside of the Wichita Falls city limits, in Lakeside City, the Stevens’ Christmas Light Palooza is located at 30 Billie Joyce Circle.

The all-LED display is programmed to music, which can be listened to for the full experience by tuning your cars radio to 94.5 FM. The display runs nightly beginning at 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

OUR RECOMMENDATION: Do not block other driveways on the street, park on the opposite side of the road, and dim your headlights for the best, most non-intrusive experience.

Brown Family Christmas Lights

The Brown family has always gone above and beyond, adding to their annual Candyland-themed display on the edge of Wichita Falls City Limits.

In 2022, they’ve added quite a few new features to their display. The family began working on the new additions in September, and it has gone to the next level.

The Brown Family Christmas Lights are located in the 6650 Southwest Parkway, near the intersection of Sisk Road.

OUR RECOMMENDATION: Do not walk through the yard. If you plan to exit your vehicle to view the display, please remain on the sidewalk.