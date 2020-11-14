Christmas Magic festivities continue with More Magic market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed Christmas Magic this year.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls moved this event online and to a smaller event at the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market instead of the MPEC.

Instead of a weekend-long event, Christmas Magic will be a three-week-long shopping event. Junior League officials said they’re glad that they continue the holiday tradition.

“All of the money that we raise every year goes back into the community,” Sarah Solomon, member of the Wichita Falls Junior League, said. “Us being able to pivot and have a couple of different opportunities for us to be able to do that has turned out well for us.”

Christmas Magic is set to go on until Nov. 25. Next Saturday, Nov. 21, there will be a gingerbread house pickup.

Click here for more information on all of the Christmas Magic festivities scheduled for this year.