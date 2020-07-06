Christmas Magic hopes for magical holiday transformation

If you are a lover of all things Christmas then you may not feel very jolly to learn one holiday tradition will not be happening this year.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are a lover of all things Christmas then you may not feel very jolly to learn one holiday tradition will not be happening this year.

These changes to Christmas Magic come due to the grinch COVID-19, but a plan is in motion to take the place of the annual Christmas market.

The Wichita Falls Junior League will offer “More Magic” shopping cards, an initiative that will support local businesses while simultaneously continuing the league’s mission to help nonprofits.

For the first time in almost 40 years, the event known to get Texomans in the Christmas spirit is not going to have a walk-in market.

“We’re not having a physical market as we have always in the past but we are trying to stay upbeat and positive and bring new changes this year that way we can continue to sustain this great project we have,” Christmas Magic Co-chair Sarah Bond said.

Over the course of the years, the league has put $3.5 million back into the community for the league’s projects like the pink pantry project and about 30 area non-profits annually such as CASA, Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind, Crime Stoppers and many more.

That’s why the Junior League is introducing “More Magic” this year to keep the spirit of the event alive.

“Our plan with our More Magic card is to have local vendors participate so more or less they will be put on a list with other vendors so if you have this card you will be able to go into these stores and each individual store will offer some kind of promotion or discount,” Bond said.

Christmas Magic Co-chair Sarah Solomons said this is an effort to put health and safety first.

“In order to keep our community safe we just didn’t feel it was in our best interest to have vendors coming in from all over the united states that travel constantly to do vendor shows,” Solomons said.

Solomons said the more magic shopping cards can supplement the traditional market once it returns even while having more local businesses participate.

“We have lots of small businesses that have wanted to be involved in Christmas Magic but it’s just not feasible for them to move their entire store down for the weekend,” Solomons said.

Solomons and Bond said the hope is this change will help the league help non-profits as well as local businesses especially now since they have been suffering due to changes caused by COVID-19.

To find out how you can purchase a shopping card as well as see the businesses involved, follow this link.

Christmas Magic would have been the first weekend of November.